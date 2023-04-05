Huntertown home catches fire after lightning strike Wednesday

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews say one person was able to safely evacuate their Huntertown home Wednesday afternoon when it caught fire after a lightning strike.

Crews from Huntertown, Washington Township, and Northeast Fire were called about a house fire in the 12300 block of Hummingbird Cove, off of Carroll Road, around 1 p.m. Firefighters tell 21Alive someone who was inside the home at the time heard and felt lightning strike the home and was able to safely evacuate.

The first fire units to arrive went inside the home and found smoke and fire coming from the second floor. Crews say they were able to quickly extinguish the fire on the side of the home near the roof, where lightning struck.

No one was injured in the incident.

