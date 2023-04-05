Guns drawn, police surround house

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers surrounded a house and closed off a portion of South Harrison Street for several hours Tuesday evening.

Concerned neighbors wondered what was happening as officers were seen with their weapons drawn as they focused on a house situated between Killea Street and Wildwood Avenue.

Initial indications suggested police were searching the home for a suspect. At least one person was seen leaving the home

Police acknowledged a “detective bureau investigation” but declined to elaborate. Officers were seen leaving the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.

This story will be updated as 21Alive confirms additional information.

