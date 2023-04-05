Golf courses at three FW parks to close ahead of Wednesday’s severe storms

(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Due to the impending threat of severe storms Wednesday, officials with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say golf courses at three major city parks will be closed as of noon Wednesday.

Officials say Foster, McMillen, and Shoaff golf courses, depending on the weather, might open again on Thursday with no cart usage.

They say the courses opening and cart usage is on a day-to-day basis this week, but also say the ground on the courses is saturated.

