Golf courses at three FW parks to close ahead of Wednesday’s severe storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Due to the impending threat of severe storms Wednesday, officials with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say golf courses at three major city parks will be closed as of noon Wednesday.

Officials say Foster, McMillen, and Shoaff golf courses, depending on the weather, might open again on Thursday with no cart usage.

They say the courses opening and cart usage is on a day-to-day basis this week, but also say the ground on the courses is saturated.

Foster, McMillen, and Shoaff Golf courses will close today (April 5) at noon. Depending on the weather, courses hope to open Thursday for walking only. Cart usage and range opening will be considered on a day-to-day basis this week, but the grounds remain saturated. pic.twitter.com/fqaOQFgkNS — Fort Wayne Parks (@FortWayneParks) April 5, 2023

