FIRST ALERT: Quick-moving, strong to severe storms today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day as strong to severe storms move in, bringing damaging wind, large hail, and tornado risk in our area.

Meteorologist Caleb Saylor is taking viewers’ questions about the storm live on our Facebook page. You can watch it below.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move east into Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio this afternoon.

All modes of severe weather (wind, hail, and tornadoes) are possible with today’s storms. We’ll be monitoring radar and winds to alert you of any potential threats.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps us at a Level 3 of 5 (Enhanced) risk for severe weather, and highlights the potential for large hail and strong wind, with an isolated chance of a tornado. Tornado chances have lowered since early this morning, but the threat still exists as the cold front sweeps through this afternoon.

Storms will move quickly today, close to 60 mph. Be prepared that if a tornado warning is issued in your area to go to where you need to go and take every warning seriously. We’ll be with you throughout the day, keeping you informed and prepared.

Currently, a tornado watch has been issued for all of 21Country until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Storms today could involve all modes of severe weather: damaging wind and hail, and the potential for embedded tornadoes. (WPTA)

Tonight will be quiet after the cold front passes into Ohio, a stretch of sunny and mild days will lead into Easter weekend.

Today : Severe storm risk, windy; High 73; Wind S 20-30, gusts to 40

Tonight : Evening storms, then drying; Low 38; Wind W 15-20, gusts to 30

