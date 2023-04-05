Drone video shows aftermath of Friday’s tornado at McCormick’s Creek State Park

Drone video shows aftermath of Friday’s tornado at McCormick’s Creek State Park
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has shared a drone video of the damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park after a tornado tore through on Friday, leaving two people dead.

DNR shared the video Wednesday afternoon as the state prepares for more severe weather. The footage shows the path of destruction left by an EF-3 tornado that went through Owen and Monroe counties on the evening on March 31.

Indiana Conservation Officers say McCormick’s Creek State Park was hit hard by the tornado, causing severe damage to the area and the campground in particular. Officers say two campers were killed in the storm.

The campground has been closed since the incident, DNR says. In an update shared Wednesday, the department says cleanup continues.

