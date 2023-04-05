‘Deteriorating rapidly’ | Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want him moved to new jail

Richard Allen’s bail hearing has been set for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - Attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi killings, want him moved to a new prison immediately, according to a motion filed in court.

Allen has been held at the Westville Correctional Facility since November 2022. His attorneys claim Allen is being treated worse than inmates and their client is still presumed innocent.

According to the motion, Allen is being held in the maximum security segregation unit.

Among his attorneys’ grievances are:

  • Allen’s cell being 6 feet by 10 feet in size
  • Him sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor
  • Only allowed to shower one to two times per week
  • Required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn
  • No opportunity for Allen to visit his wife or family members in the past five months
  • The electronic tablet he uses to call family members is monitored by prison officials and the cost of the calls are being borne by Allen and his family
  • Allen is afforded very little recreational time
  • Information Allen’s attorneys provided to him to review as part of his defense on March 24 are yet to be provided to him, as of April 3.
  • It is difficult for his attorneys to meet with him given his segregation and isolation, which keeps him from being able to assist in his defense.

His attorneys described Allen’s conditions as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.”

During a meeting with his attorney on April 3, his attorney described Allen as “suffering from various psychotic symptoms which counsel would describe as schizophrenic and delusional.”

In a meeting on April 4, his attorneys claim Allen seemed to be suffering from memory loss and an overall inability to communicate rationally with his attorneys and family members.

Allen’s attorneys also submitted images meant to show his “condition is deteriorating rapidly.”

Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.(Staff)

His attorneys claim they were able to secure a spot for Allen at the Cass County Jail. They said Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland had no objection to the move, but that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department denied the request to move Allen.

Allen’s attorneys also claim that having them have to drive farther to meet with their client is an additional expense for Carroll County taxpayers.

As such, Allen’s attorneys asked for him to be moved to the Cass County Jail or a facility near his lawyers and his family.

Allen’s next hearing is set for June 15 and is expected to also cover whether he can be released on bond.

Read more about the case here

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

“Don’t Give up on Them:” Huntington Woman Hopes to Inspire Others through Dog’s Diagnosis

Updated: moments ago
|
By Krista Miller
Chumlee the Golden Retriever was diagnosed with SARDS, causing him to quickly lose his vision

News

Krista's Cool Finds

Updated: moments ago

Crime

Now-former bank manager sentenced in 2019 bank robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A now-former Fort Wayne Chase Bank manager has been sentenced in federal court after she admitted to assisting in a 2019 Christmas Eve bank robbery.

Weather

Huntertown home catches fire after lightning strike Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fire crews say one person was able to safely evacuate their home on Fort Wayne’s north side Wednesday afternoon when it caught fire after a lightning strike.

Latest News

Politics

Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming care

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana’s governor signed a bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors Wednesday, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.

News

Golf courses at three FW parks to close ahead of Wednesday’s severe storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Due to the impending threat of severe storms Wednesday, officials with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say golf courses at three major city parks will be closed as of noon Wednesday.

Weather

Drone video shows aftermath of Friday’s tornado at McCormick’s Creek State Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has shared a drone video of the damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park after a tornado tore through on Friday, leaving two people dead.

News

Drone video shows aftermath of Friday’s tornado at McCormick’s Creek State Park

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Power companies and severe weather: What you need to know

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Major power companies say they're ready for any effects of severe weather Wednesday.

News

In the Arts

Updated: 9 hours ago
21Alive News at 4