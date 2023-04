FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Carroll’s Gabe Starks sped in for both of the Chargers runs in their 2-0 shutout victory over Northrop at the ASH Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Carroll pitchers Brady Long and Jaxon Sparks combined for seven innings of shutout ball.

The Chargers (4-0) remain unbeaten on the season.

