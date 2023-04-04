What you need to know about wireless emergency alerts for severe weather

NOAA
NOAA(WPTA21)
By Karli VanCleave
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When severe weather hits, you want the information you need to keep you and your family safe. A way to make sure of that is through the use of emergency alerts sent to your phone.

Since 2012, the National Weather Service has used Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) to share information to people across the country. They send out alerts such as tornado warnings or a thunderstorm watch or anything else you might need to know about in order to take immediate shelter.

The alerts use geographical locations based on cellular devices. The alerts are transmitted from cell towers based on which phone carrier you have. Each carriers website has information indicating if your phone is compatible to receive WEA alerts or not. For example, newer phones tend to provide more accurate or precise information.

You don’t need to download an app or take any action to get WEAs, the alerts are transmitted to your phone automatically if it’s something your carrier provides.

Here’s where to find that information for each carrier:

- Verizon

- AT&T

- T-Mobile

- Cricket

It is possible to turn the alerts off in your settings, so if you do want the alerts, make sure to check your settings if the WEA alerts are turned on.

As always, take immediate action to keep yourself safe whenever a weather threat is imminent.

