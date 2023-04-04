Tell Julian: PFW Honors Top 50 Student Monica Solga

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - All month long, morning anchor Julian Teekaram will be highlighting PFW students for their academic and co-curricular achievements.

They’re known as PFW’s “Top 50 and Exemplars” and those students will be honored for their hard work at a banquet on April 28-th.

45-year-old Monica Solga is a “Top 50″ recipient and will graduate from Purdue University Fort Wayne with a master’s degree in education.

It’s quite an accomplishment.

But Monica says it’s been a long road and she’s had to make sacrifices along the way.

“I have been working really hard the last 7 years. I’m a single mom working 2 and three jobs,” said Monica.

After high school, Monica attended Ball State university. But she dropped out, after a traumatic experience.

“I did not stay in college because I just experienced everything and I didn’t focus on my studies. I was also raped in college so after that I was done. I didn’t wanna go back and it was a very scary time.”

With those awful college memories behind her, Monica got married and became a mom.

“My son just graduated high school last year. My daughter is a senior this year. They’re both very driven, they’re both very kind individuals. I am very proud of them.”

After her divorce, Monica says she was a mess. But one conversation, helped her make a decision that would shape her future.

“I was talking to a lady at church, and I said I wish I had finished school and I wish I had done this. And she’s like what’s stopping you.”

Fast forward to today, Monica carries a 3.98 GPA in the master’s program.

“I just keep showing up.”

She will graduate in May with her head held high, and has a message for those thinking of going back to school.

“You won’t regret it. In 10 years, you might say oh I wish I had done that. But you’re not going to say, oh I wish I had never done that. You’re learning, so you’re growing. You’ll be a happier person.”

PFW Top 50 students were nominated and selected for this honor by staff, faculty, administrators, and alumni.

Julian is thrilled to be hosting the PFW Top 50 and Exemplar awards ceremony once again this year.

