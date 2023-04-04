New Franke Park entrance, pavilion to be completed by Fall 2024

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you have noticed a lot of downed trees in the Goshen Road area, city officials say don’t be alarmed.

Fort Wayne city officials say they are in the process of “re-imagining” Franke Park. They say they are clearing trees to make way for a second entrance.

Franke Park, at 340 acres, is the largest park in the city.

City officials say there tends to be a lot of traffic in the area when visitors try to use the Sherman Boulevard entrance.

Officials tell us a new grand pavilion is also in the works, all part of what they call the park’s “master plan.”

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says they wanted to create a “state park feel” when visitors enter the park via the new entrance.

McDaniel also says they want to build a bridge over Spy Run Creek.

Officials say they hope to have the entrance and pavilion completed by next fall.

