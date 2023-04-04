Little River Wetlands Project plans annual Earth Day event

FILE - Several birds enjoying Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve waters
FILE - Several birds enjoying Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve waters(Daniel Beals)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An area nonprofit focused on protecting and educating the community on Allen County’s wetlands has announced plans for its annual Earth Day event.

Leaders with the Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) say the event is planned for Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road. The annual gathering, held since 2011, aims to celebrate the environmental and conservation work happening in the area.

21Country: From farmland to nature preserves, the mission of Little River Wetlands Project

This year, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation is the star of the show with education programs and live raptors.

The celebration will also offer hands-on activities for the whole family, interactions with area wildlife, storytime, hikes, food trucks, and vendors selling art, environmentally sound products, and native plants.

The group is also working with Simple Nature and Phan Gear Prints on custom LRWP merch that can be purchased at the event, with proceeds benefitting LRWP.

LRWP, a nonprofit land trust, restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP’s website says its project area covers more than 140,000 acres in Allen and Huntington counties, including Eagle Marsh, the largest inland urban wetland restoration in the U.S.

A herron, after landing on a branch submerged in one of Eagle Marsh's body of water.
A herron, after landing on a branch submerged in one of Eagle Marsh's body of water.(Daniel Beals)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

