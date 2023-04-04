Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses suffers minor damage following Friday storms

By Emilia Miles
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After Friday’s tornado, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses was in the path of the storm and clean up efforts are underway.

Trees were uprooted, debris spread everywhere and even a home nearby the Hall at IN 37 and Black Road is now condemned.

The Hall suffered minimal damage to its roof, but the trees around it were knocked down. Jeff Cook, a member of the Hall, got a call around midnight about the damage along IN 37. The next morning as he drove to the Hall, he was shocked. On the bright side, he’s encouraged how everyone is coming together to clean up.

Cook also tells me he thinks the storm bounced over the Hall hence why the structure has minimal damage. We are looking at the possibility of more storms later this week and he believes the work they’ve done on the roof should hold up.

