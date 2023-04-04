House Fire on the South Anthony Causes Damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) -The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 6700 block of South Anthony in Fort Wayne. The fire was primarily in the back of the house. Although people were inside at the time, no one was hurt. Witnesses at the scene say that kittens were seen being treated by emergency responders. The condition of those kittens is unknown. The fire is under investigation.

