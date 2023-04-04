Fort Wayne TinCaps to add more food, drink options to menu

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If the start of the 2023 baseball season doesn’t excite you enough, maybe the new concession stand options at Parkview Field will.

TinCaps officials say they are expanding the number of food and drink options at Parkview Field for the 2023 season.

They say in a news release fans can still enjoy the classic hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jack but will add items from black bean burgers to bourbon slushies.

“We take great pride in Parkview Field having been ranked as the No. 1 Minor League Baseball ballpark experience for fans for many years now. We’re hoping to continue raising the bar with these new food and drink offerings.”

Here is the list of beverages and food items that will be introduced this season:

New Beverages at Parkview Field in 2023

Beer Bats

Bourbon Slushies

Busch Light

Celsius Energy Drink

Dew Zero

Pepsi Zero

Starry

New Food Items at Parkview Field in 2023

Black Bean Burger

Cheese Curds

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Nachos

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots

Funnel Cake Fries

ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry

ICEE Cherry Float

Loaded Mac and Cheese

Pork Tenderloin* (Only offered Aug. 3-6)

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Velvet Ice Cream

Officials say TinCaps fans can get the first taste of the new season on Tuesday, April 4, with Meet the Team Night at 5 p.m. at Parkview Field. Opening day is Tuesday, April 11, at 6:35 p.m.

For the complete list of food options, click here.

