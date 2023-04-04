Fort Wayne TinCaps to add more food, drink options to menu
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If the start of the 2023 baseball season doesn’t excite you enough, maybe the new concession stand options at Parkview Field will.
TinCaps officials say they are expanding the number of food and drink options at Parkview Field for the 2023 season.
They say in a news release fans can still enjoy the classic hot dogs, peanuts, and Cracker Jack but will add items from black bean burgers to bourbon slushies.
Here is the list of beverages and food items that will be introduced this season:
New Beverages at Parkview Field in 2023
- Beer Bats
- Bourbon Slushies
- Busch Light
- Celsius Energy Drink
- Dew Zero
- Pepsi Zero
- Starry
New Food Items at Parkview Field in 2023
- Black Bean Burger
- Cheese Curds
- Chili Cheese Hot Dog
- Chili Cheese Fries
- Chili Cheese Nachos
- Chocolate Bundt Cake
- Cotton Candy Dippin’ Dots
- Funnel Cake Fries
- ICEE Cookie: Blue Raspberry / Cherry
- ICEE Cherry Float
- Loaded Mac and Cheese
- Pork Tenderloin* (Only offered Aug. 3-6)
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
- Velvet Ice Cream
Officials say TinCaps fans can get the first taste of the new season on Tuesday, April 4, with Meet the Team Night at 5 p.m. at Parkview Field. Opening day is Tuesday, April 11, at 6:35 p.m.
For the complete list of food options, click here.
