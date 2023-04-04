Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces opening day for 2023 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has announced the opening date for its 2023 season.

Leaders say the zoo will hold its opening day on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You will likely notice some changes at the zoo this season. Earlier this year, officials announced they are turning the former red panda space into “Red Panda Ridge”. They say the exhibit will be one of the largest red panda habitats nationwide, connecting guests to the endangered species in “new and exciting ways”.

Also new this year—higher ticket prices. General adult admission will increase from $16 to $18, and anyone over the age of 13 will now be included in adult admission instead of ages 19 and up. Both children ages 2-12 and seniors over 62 will be $14, and babies under aged 1 will have free admission. To view the full list of the prices for this season, visit the zoo’s official website.

