Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announces opening day for 2023 season

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo
Fort Wayne Children's Zoo(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo has announced the opening date for its 2023 season.

Leaders say the zoo will hold its opening day on Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You will likely notice some changes at the zoo this season. Earlier this year, officials announced they are turning the former red panda space into “Red Panda Ridge”. They say the exhibit will be one of the largest red panda habitats nationwide, connecting guests to the endangered species in “new and exciting ways”.

Also new this year—higher ticket prices. General adult admission will increase from $16 to $18, and anyone over the age of 13 will now be included in adult admission instead of ages 19 and up. Both children ages 2-12 and seniors over 62 will be $14, and babies under aged 1 will have free admission. To view the full list of the prices for this season, visit the zoo’s official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Parkview ambulance stolen from hospital Sunday evening, suspect arrested
Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.
Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center
Hail and wind will have higher threats for Wednesday, but tornadoes will also be possible.
FIRST ALERT: Damaging wind, hail, and possible tornado risk Wednesday
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential

Latest News

FILE
City of Fort Wayne to collect trash early Wednesday ahead of storms
FILE - Several birds enjoying Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve waters
Little River Wetlands Project plans annual Earth Day event
Fort Wayne TinCaps to add more food, drink options to menu
Fort Wayne city officials say they are in the process of “re-imagining” Franke Park.
New Franke Park entrance, pavilion to be completed by Fall 2024