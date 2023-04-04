Early voting for 2023 Primary Election starts Tuesday in Allen County

FILE - I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station.
FILE - I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Election Board says early voting kicked off across the county Tuesday morning.

Anyone who wishes to cast their vote early for the May 2 Primary Election can do so now. In Allen County, you can vote early in the lobby of the Rousseau Centre, at 1 East Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne. Hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through April 25 and on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Board officials say nearly a dozen people have already cast their votes Tuesday.

Four satellite locations will open for early voting later this month: Indiana Wesleyan, Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, Public Safety Academy and Salomon Farm will open on Wednesday, April 26. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 28, and Saturday, April 29, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Your last chance to get your vote in early is on Monday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Rousseau Centre only.

If you wish to vote absentee by mail, you can apply to do so now through April 20 by 11:59 p.m. All ballots must be returned to the Election Board office at the Rousseau Centre, 1 East Main Street Suite 172, before 6 p.m. on May 2.

You can check your voter registration status, your voting location, who is on your ballot, and all other relevant information for voting in Allen County here. Other counties can visit this website for those resources.

RELATED: Meet the 2 candidates who’ve declared their candidacy for the Third District seat - Two city councilmen, Mayor Henry file for mayoral run

Indiana House Republicans approved a bill to ban all gender-affirming care for children in the state.

Lawmakers on Monday passed a controversial bill out of the Indiana House that would ban all gender-affirming care for Hoosier children.

A major expansion proposed for Indiana’s private school voucher program could become a hurdle as the Republican-dominated Legislature works on a new state budget.

