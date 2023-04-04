Coroner still working to identify body of woman found along Maumee Pathway

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they are still working to identify the body that was found along the Maumee River Thursday.

Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls tells 21Alive Tuesday DNA might be the only way to positively identify the woman who was found dead along the River Greenway on March 30. The Fort Wayne Police Department first said the body was that of a man, but Meihls says it is a woman.

He says they have spoken with a potential family member as the investigation continues. However, he notes that this process might take “some time.”

Police say the remains were found in a line of trees along the Maumee Pathway between Anthony and Coliseum Boulevard around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers believe the body was carried to the location by the river.

