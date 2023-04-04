City reminds residents to clear storm drains ahead of heavy rain

Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne City Utilities are urging residents to help decrease flooding in neighborhoods by doing their part to keep storm drains clear ahead of Wednesday’s storms.

They say weekend storms pushed twigs, leaves, and other debris into street gutters and storm drains. As more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon, the department is asking residents to clear the debris from the drains that can cause blockages and floods.

“With more than 22,000 stormwater drains, it takes all of us to be vigilant after a storm and check the streets and drains in our neighborhood,” the department says.

Any items that are removed from the drains should be thrown out so they don’t end up back in a drain, leaders say.

