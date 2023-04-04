City officials discuss future of Headwaters Park fountain

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials say the locally known fountain at Headwaters Park will receive a future facelift.

City officials say they plan to renovate the fountain at some point in the future. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel says the Headwaters Alliance has funds they will transfer to help cover renovation costs.

The fountain, McDaniel says, has not been in operation for several years.

Officials say the fountain at Headwaters Park was often used as a residential splash pad, though that was not what it was designed for.

They say sanitation issues arose after some time, and officials say when they move to renovate the fountain in the future, they will ensure it lives up to the state health board’s current standards.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.