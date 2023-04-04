City of Fort Wayne to collect trash early Wednesday ahead of storms

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says trash crews will be out earlier than usual Wednesday morning because of incoming severe weather.

FIRST ALERT: Damaging wind, hail, and possible tornado risk Wednesday

They say due to severe storms that are set to hit the area Wednesday afternoon, GFL will start collecting garbage and recycling about two hours earlier than normal. They say they hope to have collection done by the time the storms move in.

City leaders recommend those scheduled for a Wednesday pickup set out their garbage and recycling bins Tuesday night.

To get the latest weather alerts for your location sent straight to your phone, download the 21Alive Weather App.

