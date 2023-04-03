‘THINGS COULD BE WORSE’: Owner shares thoughts after Fort Wayne business damaged in tornado

CR Carpet damaged during March 31 tornado.
CR Carpet damaged during March 31 tornado.(Staff)
By Tylor Brummett and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the hardest-hit areas during Friday night’s storms in Allen County was near Maysville and Stellhorn roads, impacting hundreds including a local business owner.

The CR Carpet Inc. building along Stellhorn Road was damaged when a tornado ripped through the neighborhood Friday night. Owner Ty Coppenhofer spoke with 21Alive on Monday to share how the community stepped up to help.

RELATED: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday night

If you went to visit CR Carpet on Monday, you were met with this sign: ‘due to storm damage—we’ll be closed today.’

The sound of saws running filled the air Monday as workers there cleaned up after a tornado tore through their building. Coppenhofer says not only was one of their warehouse buildings damaged, but his company vans were, too.

He says for him, it’s not just a business. He works there with his wife and children, who help him run the business. He says the community came together to help them out in their time of need.

“It means a lot because I get really emotional as it is, my family and friends and everybody stepped up, no questions asked. They beat me here in the morning—they were ready to go.”

Although all of the carpets have to be thrown out in what Coppenhofer calls a massive financial loss, he says things could be worse.

“As long as everybody is ok, this all is nothing. If we lost somebody—if you lost a loved one—that’s where it really hurts.”

Workers at CR Carpet tell us they will work as long as it takes to get the doors back open.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Grant County Friday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
New reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday bring the total number of tornadoes that touched down in 21Country Friday evening to 5.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking Wednesday storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
While an isolated shower is possible tonight, a greater storm threat exists Wednesday.

Weather

Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a Rossville couple was killed in Friday evening’s storms at McCormick’s Creek State Park.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Country is under a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

One to Watch: Wednesday storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
A few more rounds of storms will start out the new workweek, with the greatest attention being drawn to Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

Sunshine for Sunday afternoon, “One to Watch” days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Sunnier and warmer on Sunday

News

FIRST ALERT: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday night

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
On Sunday morning, the NWS confirmed a third tornado.

News

Storm Damage 3-31-23

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
Various damage photos taken from our 21Alive crew after severe storms moved in the night of 3-31-23

Weather Forecast

Calmer, spring-like weather to end the weekend

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Sunshine and highs in the 50s for Sunday.