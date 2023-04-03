‘THINGS COULD BE WORSE’: Owner shares thoughts after Fort Wayne business damaged in tornado

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the hardest-hit areas during Friday night’s storms in Allen County was near Maysville and Stellhorn roads, impacting hundreds including a local business owner.

The CR Carpet Inc. building along Stellhorn Road was damaged when a tornado ripped through the neighborhood Friday night. Owner Ty Coppenhofer spoke with 21Alive on Monday to share how the community stepped up to help.

RELATED: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday night

If you went to visit CR Carpet on Monday, you were met with this sign: ‘due to storm damage—we’ll be closed today.’

The sound of saws running filled the air Monday as workers there cleaned up after a tornado tore through their building. Coppenhofer says not only was one of their warehouse buildings damaged, but his company vans were, too.

He says for him, it’s not just a business. He works there with his wife and children, who help him run the business. He says the community came together to help them out in their time of need.

“It means a lot because I get really emotional as it is, my family and friends and everybody stepped up, no questions asked. They beat me here in the morning—they were ready to go.”

Although all of the carpets have to be thrown out in what Coppenhofer calls a massive financial loss, he says things could be worse.

“As long as everybody is ok, this all is nothing. If we lost somebody—if you lost a loved one—that’s where it really hurts.”

Workers at CR Carpet tell us they will work as long as it takes to get the doors back open.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.