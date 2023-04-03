Rescue Mission to serve more than 4,000 meals on Easter Sunday

By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission says they anticipate giving back in large numbers during the upcoming Easter weekend.

Officials with the Rescue Mission say they expect to serve more than 4,000 carry-out meals on Easter Sunday, its 3rd-largest holiday meal.

They say the meal carry-out will be held at the East Washington Boulevard location on Sunday, April 9, from noon until 3 p.m.

The mission says they served around 2,500 meals last Easter and expects that number to increase this year.

Meals will be limited to four per person.

