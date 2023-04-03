Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4

Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the...
Beginning April 4, 2023 if an officer sees an Ohio driver using a handheld phone it will be the only reason they will need to pull them over.(Pexels)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Starting this week, Ohio drivers can be pulled over by police if you are holding and using a cell phone for anything from making calls, texting or even streaming.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, known as the distracted driving law, in January and it goes into effect April 4, 2023.

The new law makes the use of a handheld cell phone a primary offense to be pulled over.

Before, an officer could not pull you over for the use of a phone unless it caused you to violate some other rule like speeding or failing to keep your car in your lane.

DeWine announced Monday that for the first six months offenders will be let off with a warning as they launch a campaign to try and make sure every driver is aware of the change.

Beginning in October, actual tickets will be issued and for a first offense it could be a $150 fine or a distracted driving course, a $250 fine for the second offense and $500 fine for the third offense within two years.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37
FIRST ALERT: Three tornadoes confirmed in Allen County Friday night
Sunday Forecast 04/02/2023
Sunshine for Sunday afternoon, “One to Watch” days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential
Nadiya Raheem says a branch pinned her to her couch and she had to crawl out her back door...
‘I was praying to myself’: Woman escapes death after tree falls on home

Latest News

Lane restrictions on St. Joe Center Road to begin Wednesday
Police offering self-defense courses in Angola
Damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park, where a Rossville couple was killed in storms on March...
Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday
A Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather remains in place for 21Country on Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday storms