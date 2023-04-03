Parkview ambulance stolen from hospital Sunday evening, suspect arrested

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Parkview)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is in custody after officials say they stole an ambulance from a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday evening.

Parkview Health officials say around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, one of their ambulances was stolen from Parkview Regional Medical Center off Dupont Road.

They say Parkview Police & Public Safety teamed up with officers at the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and found the suspect driving the ambulance along I-69.

The ambulance was recovered safely and was not damaged. Officials say the suspect was arrested and charges are pending at this time.

