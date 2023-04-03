National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Grant County Friday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - New reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday bring the total number of tornadoes that touched down in 21Country Friday evening to 5.

On Saturday, the NWS officially confirmed two tornadoes tore through northeast Allen County Friday night. Then on Sunday morning, the NWS confirmed a third tornado that same night in Paulding County, Ohio.

Now on Monday afternoon, the organization reports two additional tornadoes from the wicked storms on Friday, both in Grant County:

An EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 120 MPH was confirmed in Swayzee, IN in western Grant County

An EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 MPH was confirmed near Gas City, IN in Grant County

