National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Grant County Friday

A home in Gas City was destroyed in Friday night's storms.
A home in Gas City was destroyed in Friday night's storms.(NWS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - New reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday bring the total number of tornadoes that touched down in 21Country Friday evening to 5.

On Saturday, the NWS officially confirmed two tornadoes tore through northeast Allen County Friday night. Then on Sunday morning, the NWS confirmed a third tornado that same night in Paulding County, Ohio.

Now on Monday afternoon, the organization reports two additional tornadoes from the wicked storms on Friday, both in Grant County:

  • An EF-2 tornado with peak winds of 120 MPH was confirmed in Swayzee, IN in western Grant County
  • An EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 MPH was confirmed near Gas City, IN in Grant County

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37
FIRST ALERT: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday night
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.
Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
Sunday Forecast 04/02/2023
Sunshine for Sunday afternoon, “One to Watch” days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Latest News

CR Carpet damaged during March 31 tornado.
‘THINGS COULD BE WORSE’: Owner shares thoughts after Fort Wayne business damaged in tornado
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking Wednesday storms
Damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park, where a Rossville couple was killed in storms on March...
Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential