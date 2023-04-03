Lane restrictions on St. Joe Center Road to begin Wednesday

(Pexels.com)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prepare for another road with lane restrictions in the Summit City this week.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Street Department say lane restrictions will be on St. Joe Center Road between North Clinton Street and St. Joe Road starting Wednesday, April 5.

Officials say the road in this area will be widened, as well as improving the road’s surface.

They say they anticipate construction to be completed around Sunday, August 20.

