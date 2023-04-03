Fire causes major damage to barn southeast of Fort Wayne

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked a barn fire southeast of Fort Wayne.

It happened around 7:15 Monday morning in the 6100 block of Hartzell Road.

The barn was badly damaged from the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the owners were not home at the time of the fire.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.

