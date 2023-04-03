Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a Rossville couple was killed in Friday evening’s storms at McCormick’s Creek State Park.

The department says they have identified the couple as 53-year-old Brett Kincaid and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the park in Owen County was hit hard by the storms, causing severe damage to the area and the campground in particular. Officers say after officials were told two campers were unaccounted for, they did additional searches and found the victims at the campground.

The couple’s death brings the current total number of fatalities from Friday’s storms in Indiana to five. Officials in Sullivan County, near the Illinois line, say three people were reported dead there following the storm. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says at least 200 homes were damaged in the storm countywide.

Indiana DNR says the couple’s death remains under investigation at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

ALERT: (4/3/23):

McCormick's Creek SP remains CLOSED today for additional trail & structure assessment following last Friday's storm. Inn & camping guests will be contacted directly with any reservation changes. (Photo: A portion of Trail 2 on 4/2/23.) pic.twitter.com/mXKAl3EB78 — IN State Parks (@INDNRstateparks) April 3, 2023

