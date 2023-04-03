Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday

The report brings the total number of fatalities from Friday’s storms in Indiana to five
Damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park, where a Rossville couple was killed in storms on March...
Damage at McCormick’s Creek State Park, where a Rossville couple was killed in storms on March 31.(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a Rossville couple was killed in Friday evening’s storms at McCormick’s Creek State Park.

The department says they have identified the couple as 53-year-old Brett Kincaid and 47-year-old Wendy Kincaid.

Indiana Conservation Officers say the park in Owen County was hit hard by the storms, causing severe damage to the area and the campground in particular. Officers say after officials were told two campers were unaccounted for, they did additional searches and found the victims at the campground.

The couple’s death brings the current total number of fatalities from Friday’s storms in Indiana to five. Officials in Sullivan County, near the Illinois line, say three people were reported dead there following the storm. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb says at least 200 homes were damaged in the storm countywide.

Indiana DNR says the couple’s death remains under investigation at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday severe storm potential

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
There is the potential for some damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Country is under a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

One to Watch: Wednesday storms

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
A few more rounds of storms will start out the new workweek, with the greatest attention being drawn to Wednesday.

Weather Forecast

Sunshine for Sunday afternoon, “One to Watch” days issued for Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Sunnier and warmer on Sunday

Latest News

News

FIRST ALERT: Three tornadoes confirmed in Allen County Friday night

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
|
By Liz Braden
On Sunday morning, the NWS confirmed a third tornado.

News

Storm Damage 3-31-23

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
Various damage photos taken from our 21Alive crew after severe storms moved in the night of 3-31-23

Weather Forecast

Calmer, spring-like weather to end the weekend

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Caleb Saylor
Sunshine and highs in the 50s for Sunday.

News

Damage reports begin to come in after Friday night storms

Updated: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:14 AM EDT
|
By Brien McElhatten
Emergency operators were inundated with calls.

Weather Forecast

FIRST ALERT- Severe threat ends, colder air and wet snow showers move in

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT
|
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
An approaching storm system and cold front will combine for an increased high wind threat and thunderstorm possibilities later this evening.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Meteorologist Chris Daniels answers your questions

Updated: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
An approaching storm system and cold front will combine for an increased high wind threat and rain and storm possibilities later this evening.