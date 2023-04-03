Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Amazon celebrated the opening of its brand-new Robitcs Fulfillment Center Monday.

The center is located near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road, west of Fort Wayne, near Sweetwater Sound.

Officials say close to 1,000 employees will work with the innovative robotics technology, which they say is the first of its kind in the state.

“Amazon is a valued partner in our community. We appreciate their commitment to Fort Wayne as we work together to make a lasting and meaningful difference. The investment that’s been made by Amazon helps position our city, county, and region as a growing and thriving business leader.”

On Sunday, officials say employees were welcomed for the first day of operation into the 630,000-square-foot facility to begin processing and delivering orders.

They say employees at this facility will play large roles in “customer fulfillment operations” such as picking, packing, and shipping small customer items like books, electronics, and small household goods.

