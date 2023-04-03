Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center

Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.(Amazon)
By Evan Harris
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Amazon celebrated the opening of its brand-new Robitcs Fulfillment Center Monday.

The center is located near the intersection of U.S. 30 and Flaugh Road, west of Fort Wayne, near Sweetwater Sound.

Officials say close to 1,000 employees will work with the innovative robotics technology, which they say is the first of its kind in the state.

On Sunday, officials say employees were welcomed for the first day of operation into the 630,000-square-foot facility to begin processing and delivering orders.

They say employees at this facility will play large roles in “customer fulfillment operations” such as picking, packing, and shipping small customer items like books, electronics, and small household goods.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

