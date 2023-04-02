FIRST ALERT: Two tornadoes confirmed in Friday night’s storms

Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37
Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37
By Liz Braden
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The National Weather Service officially confirms two tornadoes in northeast Allen County Friday night.

An EF-2 developed in northeast Fort Wayne and moved into Harlan with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. This first tornado stayed on the ground for 7.8 miles and was expected to have a maximum width of 400 yards.

A brief EF-0 tornado formed from a microburst around the north side of Harlan along IN-37 causing minor damage to a few homes and barns. This weaker tornado is estimated to have been on the ground for 1.1 miles.

Our crew from 21Alive was out throughout the day surverying the damage around IN-37 from northeast Fort Wayne to Hicksville, Ohio. A few homeowners talked with our crew, telling us their homes were a “total loss.” Many barns sustained heavy damage, impacting several Amish farms in the rural communities.

Power lines were knocked down or snapped along numerous roads, causing extensive outages. Other common damage in the area included uprooted trees and peeled shingles.

This story with be updated with maps of the tornado paths as we recieve data from the National Weather Service

Caption

In a tweet Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says they were not able to make it out to Swayzee, Indiana in Grant County, where heavy damage has been reported. An update could come in the future regarding the type of damage in that area as the NWS works with local officials.

