FIRST ALERT: Three tornadoes confirmed in 21Country Friday night

Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37
Trees uprooted at properties off IN-37(WPTA)
By Liz Braden
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WPTA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) on Saturday officially confirmed two tornadoes in northeast Allen County Friday night. On Sunday morning, the NWS confirmed a third tornado.

An EF-2 developed in northeast Fort Wayne and moved into Harlan with estimated peak winds of 120 mph. This first tornado stayed on the ground for 7.8 miles and was expected to have a maximum width of 400 yards.

Allen County EF-2 Tornado Path 03/31/2023
Allen County EF-2 Tornado Path 03/31/2023(WPTA)

A brief EF-0 tornado formed from a microburst around the north side of Harlan along IN-37 causing minor damage to a few homes and barns. This weaker tornado is estimated to have been on the ground for 1.1 miles.

Allen County EF-0 Tornado Path 03/31/2023
Allen County EF-0 Tornado Path 03/31/2023(WPTA)

A brief EF-0 tornado developed south of Road 424, in Paulding County, Ohio just east of Antwerp. The tornado tracked rapidly north, crossing the Maumee river. Several homes with minor roof and siding damage. Numerous trees uprooted and snapped along this path. While still rated as a weak tornado, the estimated wind peak of 80mph is just 6 mph away from an EF-1 rating.

PAULDING COUNTY OHIO TORNADO 03312023
PAULDING COUNTY OHIO TORNADO 03312023(WPTA)

Our crew from 21Alive was out throughout the day surveying the damage around IN-37 from northeast Fort Wayne to Hicksville, Ohio. A few homeowners talked with our crew, telling us their homes were a “total loss.” Many barns sustained heavy damage, impacting several Amish farms in the rural communities.

Power lines were knocked down or snapped along numerous roads, causing extensive outages. Other common damage in the area included uprooted trees and peeled shingles.

This story with be updated with maps of the tornado paths as we receive data from the National Weather Service.

Caption

In a tweet Saturday evening, the National Weather Service says they were not able to make it out to Swayzee, Indiana in Grant County, where heavy damage has been reported. An update could come in the future regarding the type of damage in that area as the NWS works with local officials.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Parkview ambulance stolen from hospital Sunday evening, suspect arrested

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
One person is in custody after officials say they stole an ambulance from a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday evening.

Weather

National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Grant County Friday

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
New reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday bring the total number of tornadoes that touched down in 21Country Friday evening to 5.

Weather

‘THINGS COULD BE WORSE’: Owner shares thoughts after Fort Wayne business damaged in tornado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tylor Brummett and Jazlynn Bebout
One of the hardest-hit areas during Friday night’s storms in Allen County was near Maysville and Stellhorn roads, impacting hundreds including a local business owner.

News

Lane restrictions on St. Joe Center Road to begin Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Prepare for another road with lane restrictions in the Summit City this week.

Steuben County

Police offering self-defense courses in Angola

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Angola Police Department and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say they are holding self-defense classes for females ages 12 and up.

Latest News

Weather

Couple killed in storms at Owen County campground Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says a Rossville couple was killed in Friday evening’s storms at McCormick’s Creek State Park.

News

Put that phone down, new Ohio law starts April 4

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dan DeRoos
Starting this week, Ohio drivers can be pulled over by police if you are holding and using a cell phone for anything from making calls, texting or even streaming.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Country is under a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe weather Wednesday.

News

Amazon opens Fort Wayne fulfillment center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Amazon celebrates the opening of its Fort Wayne fulfillment center.

Community

City takes over Headwaters Park operations

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After 25 years of being run by the Headwaters Park Alliance, downtown Fort Wayne’s Headwaters Park is now managed by the City.

Community

Rescue Mission to serve more than 4,000 meals on Easter Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission says they anticipate giving back in large numbers during the upcoming Easter weekend.