Man stabbed during fight

A man was stabbed during a fight on Tennessee Avenue Friday evening.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was stabbed and another person was hurt during a fight Friday evening.

The incident happened along Tennessee Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute. Officers said a man was fighting with another person in the home when he was stabbed in the arm. The other person was also injured but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police did not say immediately say if arrests were made.

