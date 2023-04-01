Man stabbed during fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was stabbed and another person was hurt during a fight Friday evening.

The incident happened along Tennessee Avenue in what police described as a domestic dispute. Officers said a man was fighting with another person in the home when he was stabbed in the arm. The other person was also injured but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police did not say immediately say if arrests were made.

