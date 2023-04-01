First Alert Weather Coverage: 3 deaths reported in Sullivan County

Sullivan Mayor: “The people in our community are in need.”
Sullivan County Tornado Damage
By Tom Powell
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Associated Press (Sullivan County, IN) -- Three people died in Indiana’s Sullivan County, near the Illinois line about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb said at a news conference that an area south of the county seat of about 4,000 “is essentially unrecognizable right now” and that several people were rescued from rubble overnight.

“Quite frankly, I’m really, really shocked there isn’t more as far as human issues,” he said, adding that recovery “is going to be a very long process.”

WPTA (Allen County, IN) -- In 21Country, we saw heavy damage in the Harlan area. Neighbors and first responders are cleaning up debris and trying to clear downed trees. One woman living on Antwerp Road tells 21Alive she heard a tree crash in front of her home. She says the power immediately went out. She tells us her husband drove her mother-in-law to a friend’s home with power because she is on oxygen.

The 21Alive First Alert Weather Team says you should expect gusty conditions and much colder air today.

