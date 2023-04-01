Fire burns through mobile home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Firefighters are working to understand what caused a fire to break out inside a mobile home Friday evening.

The fire sparked around 6:00 p.m. inside the home along West Washington Center Road. Firefighters forced their way into the home to search for occupants. Nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters said they knocked the flames down in less than 15 minutes. The damage to the home was described as “moderate.”

No injuries were reported.

