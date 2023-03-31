North Side’s Johnson, Wayne’s Lewis named IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Stars
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - North Side’s Brauntae Johnson and Wayne’s Jevon Lewis, Jr. are two of the 18 players named to the IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Stars roster.
Johnson averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals per game, leading the Legends to a sectional title.
Lewis scored 17 points, shooting 44 percent from three, to go with six assists per game, as a key cog in the Generals first regional title, since 1981.
