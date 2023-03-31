Gov. Holcomb discusses bill banning gender-affirming care for children

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Many things are happening at the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana House Republicans approved a bill to ban all gender-affirming care for children in the state on March 27. The bill now sits on Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk, awaiting his signature.

This comes as a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is drafted in state capitols across the United States.

21Alive’s partner station, Local News Live, spoke with Governor Holcomb Thursday about the controversial bill. Whether it is legislative bills like transgender health care, legislation about drag shows, or transgender athletes, the ACLU has counted about 434 different bills across the country targeting LGBTQ+ rights.

So far, Indiana has drafted at least five of those bills.

If Holcomb were to sign the gender-affirming care ban into law, Indiana would become one of at least nine states that have already done this.

Opponents of this bill say lawmakers fail to understand that access to things like hormone therapies for transgender children can be life-saving.

In addition, Indiana health officials have testified that treatments currently available to minors are safe and reversible. They also testified that there are no gender surgeries even offered to minors in the first place.

