Fort Wayne dispatcher honored for calm response during chase, crash that killed Master Trooper Bailey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local 911 dispatcher is receiving recognition for his work the day a police pursuit and collision claimed the life of ISP Master Trooper James Bailey.

The Indiana Statewide 911 Board said Friday that Telecommunicator William Hayes “stepped up to the plate and did the best job he has ever done” on March 3, the day of the police pursuit and crash that killed Trooper Bailey.

BACKGROUND: ISP Trooper killed on I-69 near Auburn

The Indiana 911 Board posted to their Facebook page, praising Hayes for his dedicated work to aid several law enforcement agencies that day.

They added that Hayes was focused and determined to do the job fearlessly.

“We continue to grieve with our ISP family and commend William for the work he did that day.”

