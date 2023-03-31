FIRST ALERT- High wind, strong storms tonight

Friday First Alert Day
Friday First Alert Day(WPTA)
By Chris Daniels and Matt Leach
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to strong wind and thunderstorms tonight.

An approaching storm system and cold front will combine for an increased high wind threat and thunderstorm possibilities later this evening. A line of thunderstorms is expected to roll out of Illinois into Indiana between 7-9 pm, then get to our region after 10 PM if the storms hold together. Right now it appears the line could be strong enough to produce strong wind in excess of 50 mph, with some reports over 60 mph possible. As a result, it is expected there will be numerous reports of fallen trees/tree limbs and power outages. Wind gusts remain high (35-45 mph) throughout the day Saturday, but Sunday promises to be a sunnier, calmer day.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find body on Fort Wayne trial
Man found dead along Maumee River in Fort Wayne
A woman was killed when an SUV pulled out in front of a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
Teen killed, three others hurt in Steuben County crash
Three Rivers Festival
Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign following director’s departure
Cliton County Sheriff Richard Kelly and jail matron Ashley Kelly
Clinton County sheriff and wife under investigation for misuse of public funds
Police investigating after a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.
POLICE: Semi crashes into Butler home Thursday morning

Latest News

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday evening- Saturday AM for the combination...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Meteorologist Chris Daniels answers your questions
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday evening- Saturday AM for the combination...
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms & winds expected
First Alert Weather Day
LATE FRIDAY, EARLY SATURDAY FIRST ALERT DAY: Turning windy with rain on the way
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast