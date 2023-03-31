FIRST ALERT- High wind, strong storms tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Today remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to strong wind and thunderstorms tonight.

An approaching storm system and cold front will combine for an increased high wind threat and thunderstorm possibilities later this evening. A line of thunderstorms is expected to roll out of Illinois into Indiana between 7-9 pm, then get to our region after 10 PM if the storms hold together. Right now it appears the line could be strong enough to produce strong wind in excess of 50 mph, with some reports over 60 mph possible. As a result, it is expected there will be numerous reports of fallen trees/tree limbs and power outages. Wind gusts remain high (35-45 mph) throughout the day Saturday, but Sunday promises to be a sunnier, calmer day.

