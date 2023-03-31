Defending state champion Eastside escapes extra innings in 5-4 victory over Woodlan

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - Eastside’s Jayci Kitchen connected on a game-winning two RBI base knock in a 5-4 Blazers eighth inning victory over Woodlan on Thursday night.

The Blazers Grace McClain mashed a three-run home run in the first inning.

Defending IHSAA 2A state champion Eastside remain undefeated on the season.

