Defending state champion Eastside escapes extra innings in 5-4 victory over Woodlan

By Chris Ryan
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - Eastside’s Jayci Kitchen connected on a game-winning two RBI base knock in a 5-4 Blazers eighth inning victory over Woodlan on Thursday night.

The Blazers Grace McClain mashed a three-run home run in the first inning.

Defending IHSAA 2A state champion Eastside remain undefeated on the season.

