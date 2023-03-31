Bicyclist with life-threatening injuries after Friday morning hit-skip

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A bicyclist is in life-threatening condition following an early Friday morning hit-and-run.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says the hit-skip happened around 2:35 Friday morning south of the intersection of Coldwater Road and Collins Road.

Investigators say a white Ford Transit van was driving north on Coldwater Road, approaching Collins Road when the van struck the bicyclist.

Officials say the van continued north on Coldwater. Police say a witness told them they tried to follow the van but eventually lost sight.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of 4:15 a.m., Friday, March 31, police have the northbound lanes of Coldwater Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Collins Road close to traffic.

We will keep you updated as more information is made available.

