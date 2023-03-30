Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign following director’s departure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The day after Three Rivers Festival’s operations director resigned, two of the festival’s board members posted on social media that they, too, are parting ways with the event.

Shelly Barton and Adam Ehle with the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Three Rivers Festival (TRF) both shared on Facebook Thursday morning that they have resigned from the festival effective immediately.

The two shared similar messages, attached below, saying while it was a pleasure to work on the board, they can “no longer effectively serve in a capacity that’s mutually beneficial.”

Shelly said she decided to share the message because of the “litany of inquiries” from the community. The message was shared the day after Festival Director Rick Kinney announced on Wednesday that he was resigning after just four months.

Despite the recent resignations, TRF President John Nichter maintains that the festival will continue as planned from July 7 - 15. He says they received both Ehle and Barton’s letters of resignation Thursday morning.

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

