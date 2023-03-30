TRF Board President: The festival will go on despite director resignation

By Angelica Pickens
Updated: 17 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Another leader of the Three Rivers Festival is out. Rick Kinney’s resignation from his position as operations director comes after just four months in the role. His resignation was effective March 24.

In a statement sent to 21Alive News, Kinney says, “I look forward to seeing the legacy of this 54 year long tradition continue as a staple in our great city, and wish nothing but the best to the Board of Directors and the dedicated volunteers in their mission for success.”

Kinney is now the third person to hold the Festival Director position in the last three years. Justin Shurley was the festival director for about a year before stepping down last September and longtime festival leader Jack Hammer was let go in 2021 after running the festival since 2010.

Now many people in the community are wondering what happens next?

Nichter released a statement on behalf of the Board confirming “an amicable separation from local entrepreneur and businessman Rick Kinney.”

The statement reads in part:

“The Three Rivers Festival continues to be in a great position to Create Great Memories, and is excited to present Northeast Indiana’s premier festival despite unprecedented construction challenges downtown with the Headwaters Lofts project. The structure of the Three Rivers Festival is still in place and continuing to plan the Festival without interruption. The Committees who plan the events and the Executive Board who oversees the management remain committed and ready to move forward.”

There are about 400 volunteers and a TRF board that oversees the planning of the event along with the director.

“I can’t really speak on why those individuals have left over the years,” says Nicther “Everyone has their own different opinions including the community.”

Nichter says Kinney’s resignation came as a shock to him and other members of the board, but wants to assure people that there are structures in place that allow the team to keep moving full speed ahead with planning.

“The citizens should see minimal impact,” he says. “We really have a structure in place that has different layers including committee chairs, co-chairs and volunteers.”

Nichter admits planning the state’s largest festival is no easy task – especially in the absence of a director.

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but our organization is set up in a way that it’s operated mostly by volunteers,” he says.

The team will divide up that work that still needs to be done in the absence of Kinney and he encourages anyone interested to volunteer.

“Those volunteers are truly the ones who put on this festival,” says Nichter. “If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t be able to put on this festival.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

