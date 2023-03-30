Three hurt, one killed in Steuben County crash

A woman was killed when an SUV pulled out in front of a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Rescuers pulled four people from the mangled remains of an SUV Wednesday evening after a car crash west of Angola.

Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said the driver of an SUV likely pulled out in front of a semi-truck at the intersection of S.R. 327 and C.R. 250 South. A female in the SUV was killed and three males were critically hurt. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police did not initially identify the victims. Authorities typically make sure family members are notified before making names public.

The crash closed the road for hours as police documented the scene and crews cleaned up the wreckage.

