Smart TVs could be new scammer hotspots, BBB says

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
INDIANA (WPTA) - Are scammers trying to target people through their smart TVs? According to the Better Business Bureau, that is an outlet growing in popularity for scammers.

Officials with the BBB say a primary example is if someone cannot log into one of their TV apps like Netflix, and a pop-up appears on the screen asking someone to visit a website or call a phone number to fix the issue.

They say the BBB Scam Tracker has seen an increase in reports of these pop-ups appearing on television screens.

The BBB also says reports have mentioned scammers pretending to be customer service representatives who urge callers to pay fees or allow them access to their smart TV remote. Officials warn that scammers can retrieve personal data or financial information.

The BBB gave tips to avoid being scammed through your smart TV:

  • Double-check any fees you have to pay. If scammers ask you to pay an activation fee, antivirus protection fee, or any other kind of fee. Do some research beforehand. For example, scammers claim you must pay an activation fee to use your Roku. However, a quick online search reveals that Roku never charges activation or registration fees.
  • Don’t fall for fake websites. Scammers love to create imitation websites using URLs that are just a letter or two off. Fake websites are a threat, even on smart TVs, so double-check the URL. Another way to protect yourself is to avoid clicking on links in pop-ups and, instead, type web URLs directly into your browser.
  • Check before you call. If a “customer service” phone number appears in a pop-up, double-check it before you call. Contact a streaming service or TV manufacturer’s website to find their customer support number.
  • Never let anyone control your device remotely. Scammers usually ask for remote computer access, but they could also ask for access to your smart TV. Never give control of your device to a stranger.

