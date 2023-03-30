POLICE: Semi crashes into Butler home Thursday morning

Police investigating after a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.
Police investigating after a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are on the scene after police say a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound on W Main Street (S.R. 6) when it hit two parked cars. The truck then went off the road and barreled into a home in the 400 block of W Main Street, near S&J’s Fireworks and Commerce St.

Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police say they believe the driver crashed because of fatigue and has minor injuries. Currently, the road is down to one lane as crews work to remove the truck.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Home opens first Fort Wayne store, grand opening in May
A woman was killed when an SUV pulled out in front of a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
Teen killed, three others hurt in Steuben County crash
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
27-year-old Jordan White
Fort Wayne man sentenced for child sex crimes in Adams County
Keith Lilliock is accused of luring an 11-year-old girl into his car while she was riding her...
Girl, 11, found via iPad after man allegedly lured her into car

Latest News

Fort Wayne to host world’s largest college fencing event
Lofts at Headwaters Park mixed use project - rendering
City to soon resume construction on The Lofts at Headwaters Park
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
Aspen Meadow Elementary School thought of a way to welcome students, staff, and parents to the...
Aspen Meadow Elementary introduces message boulder to fundraise for school programs