POLICE: Semi crashes into Butler home Thursday morning

BUTLER, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are on the scene after police say a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.

Police say the truck was traveling westbound on W Main Street (S.R. 6) when it hit two parked cars. The truck then went off the road and barreled into a home in the 400 block of W Main Street, near S&J’s Fireworks and Commerce St.

Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

Police say they believe the driver crashed because of fatigue and has minor injuries. Currently, the road is down to one lane as crews work to remove the truck.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.