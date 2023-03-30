Man found dead along St. Joesph River on Fort Wayne’s north side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a body found on the River Greenway Thursday night.

Police were called to a man down on the Maumee Pathway between Anthony and Coliseum just before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a deceased adult male in the tree line near the river.

At this time, it is unknown how the male died or how he came to arrive at this location. Police say the recently high river levels are believed to be a factor.

This incident remains under investigation.

21 Alive has a crew at the scene and will bring you developments as they become available.

