Man found dead along St. Joesph River on Fort Wayne’s north side

Police find body on Fort Wayne trial
Police find body on Fort Wayne trial(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a body found on the River Greenway Thursday night.

Police were called to a man down on the Maumee Pathway between Anthony and Coliseum just before 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a deceased adult male in the tree line near the river.

At this time, it is unknown how the male died or how he came to arrive at this location. Police say the recently high river levels are believed to be a factor.

This incident remains under investigation.

21 Alive has a crew at the scene and will bring you developments as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed when an SUV pulled out in front of a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
Teen killed, three others hurt in Steuben County crash
At Home opens first Fort Wayne store, grand opening in May
Three Rivers Festival
Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign following director’s departure
Police investigating after a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.
POLICE: Semi crashes into Butler home Thursday morning
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

Latest News

Cliton County Sheriff Richard Kelly and jail matron Ashley Kelly
Clinton County sheriff and wife under investigation for misuse of public funds
JUST IN: Bill Bean, a former festival sponsor, says he questions whether the Three Rivers...
Former donor accuses TRF Board of trying to insert “personal social agenda” with new events
Allen County property tax bills to be mailed out next week
Construction and Clinton and Fourth streets, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in...
Lane restrictions now in place at Clinton and Fourth streets downtown