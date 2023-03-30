Lane restrictions now in place at Clinton and Fourth streets downtown

Construction and Clinton and Fourth streets, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in...
Construction and Clinton and Fourth streets, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in downtown Fort Wayne.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Utilities Department is warning drivers about more closures coming to the downtown area.

Starting Thursday, March 30, the department says crews will start installing a water main under the St. Marys River from West Fourth Street to the area south of the river. The work was first set to start on Monday but was delayed due to high river levels.

During that work, Clinton Street will have two lanes closed at Fourth Street and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. One lane on the bridge’s east side will remain open during the construction. Drivers who take that route are urged to allow for extra time or take a detour.

Fourth Street will also be closed to all traffic between Clinton and North Calhoun streets during construction. All work is weather-dependent but is expected to last for at least four weeks.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Home opens first Fort Wayne store, grand opening in May
A woman was killed when an SUV pulled out in front of a semi-truck Wednesday evening.
Teen killed, three others hurt in Steuben County crash
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Three Rivers Festival
Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign following director’s departure
Police investigating after a semi-truck drove into a home in downtown Butler Thursday morning.
POLICE: Semi crashes into Butler home Thursday morning

Latest News

Three Rivers Festival logo
Former donor accuses TRF Board of trying to insert “personal social agenda” with new events
Allen County property tax bills to be mailed out next week
Smart TVs could be new scammer hotspots, BBB says
Three Rivers Festival
Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign following director’s departure