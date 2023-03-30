Indiana man pleads guilty in child porn case

By Carli Luca
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of making the “anthony_shots” online profile to talk to underage girls is pleading guilty.

Kegan Kline was facing 25 charges, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice. In court in Miami County on Thursday, the prosecutor said no plea agreement is being offered in exchange for Kline’s guilty plea.

Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis reports the sentencing will now be left up to the judge. Sentencing for Kline is scheduled for May 18.

There was no mention of the Delphi murders, Libby German, or Abby Williams in the courtroom today, according to WTHR. Police had previously indicated the “anthony_shots” profile had communicated with Libby German and Abby Williams before they were killed.

Kline has not been named a suspect in that case.

Kegan Kline
Kegan Kline(Miami County Sheriff's Office)

