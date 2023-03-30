Fort Wayne to host world’s largest college fencing event

(WPTA)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you love fencing, then you will love this event.

Visit Fort Wayne and Turnstone center officials say the United States Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs (USACFC) will compete in the Summit City for its 2023 National Tournament.

The tournament will be held from April 1 until April 2 at the Plassman Athletic Center.

Organizers say more than 40 men’s and women’s teams are expected to participate. They also anticipate more than 1,100 people to attend the two-day event.

Officials say it is Fort Wayne’s first time hosting this event and believe the tournament will help the city develop a better reputation in the sports industry.

For more information on the collegiate fencing event, visit the USACFC website.

