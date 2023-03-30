Fort Wayne to host world’s largest college fencing event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you love fencing, then you will love this event.

Visit Fort Wayne and Turnstone center officials say the United States Association of Collegiate Fencing Clubs (USACFC) will compete in the Summit City for its 2023 National Tournament.

The tournament will be held from April 1 until April 2 at the Plassman Athletic Center.

Organizers say more than 40 men’s and women’s teams are expected to participate. They also anticipate more than 1,100 people to attend the two-day event.

“We are thrilled to welcome the best collegiate fencing athletes from across the country to Turnstone and Fort Wayne in pursuit of the 2023 National Championship title. Turnstone’s Olympic and Paralympic Training Site facilities are a great match to the largest college fencing event in the world.”

Officials say it is Fort Wayne’s first time hosting this event and believe the tournament will help the city develop a better reputation in the sports industry.

For more information on the collegiate fencing event, visit the USACFC website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.