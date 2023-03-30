Fort Wayne experts thrilled with FDA approval of OTC Narcan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved over-the-counter Narcan sales.

BACKGROUND: FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is sprayed in the nose and it can reverse an opioid overdose.

“This is going to be a gamechanger,” Aisha Diss said.

Aisha Diss is the founder of project.ME in Fort Wayne, a non-profit organization helping active and recovering substance users, including opioid addicts.

She believes FDA approval of Narcan may save many lives.

“It’s so exciting that its FDA approved,” Diss said. “I think for our area it has some impacts, but in other areas of the country where it’s not accessible by a standing order or anything like that, it’s a really, really big deal.”

A really big deal for a really big problem in our area.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, the number of deaths from opioid overdoses has increased in Allen County every year since 2018, including a 27% increase from 2020-2021.

Deaths from Opioid Overdoses in Allen County (According to the Indiana Department of Health) (WPTA)

It’s a trend Diss believes can stop with easier access to Narcan.

“I believe that Narcan should be available just like we have first-aid kits available, or where we have AED machines available for people to use in public spaces,” Diss said. “It should be the same idea.”

It’s unclear how much you’d pay for Narcan in the store, but Diss says there are various ways to get it for free in Allen County already (see end of story).

For example: An opioid rescue kit, also known as a Naloxbox.

“This is available to people kind of in our area and then they’re available around the city,” Vanessa Amburgy said.

Amburgy works at Positive Resource Connection in Fort Wayne. The non-profit added a Naloxbox on its building earlier this week.

Amburgy says their box has already been emptied, showing how vital access to Narcan is.

“It’s a lifesaving tool. It’s literally proven to save lives,” Amburgy said.

Available NaloxBox in Fort Wayne (link):

Bowen Center (2100 Goshen Road)

Allen County Public Library Little Turtle Branch (2201 Sherman Blvd.)

Trinity UMC (609 Putnam Street)

Allen County Public Library Tecumseh Branch (1411 E State Blvd)

The Lighthouse (3000 E State Blvd & 2021 Hobson Road & 3221 McCormick Avenue)

Super Shot Inc (1515 Hobson Road)

In As Much Ministry (920 Broadway)

Allen County Public Library (900 Library Plaza)

North Coast Organics (629 E Washington Blvd)

Allen County Public Library Pontiac Branch (2215 S Hanna Street)

Headwater Counseling (2712 S Calhoun Street)

201 E Rudisill Blvd Suite 106

Distribution Centers in Fort Wayne (link):

Bowen Recovery Center (1415, Directors Row Allen County)

Center for Behavioral Health (3910 Lima Rd)

